Suspect Arrested on Weapons and Theft Charges after Tuesday Morning Kasilof Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 22, 2017.

A Kasilof man was stopped by troopers as he was driving recklessly, after he was reported at approximately 7:30 am on Tuesday, as a person firing a weapon at a neighbor’s home and discharging a firearm across the roadway in Kasilof. The caller reported that the subject, identified as 35-year-old Adrian Rogers, left the scene after the incident.

Soldotna-based troopers located Rogers as he was driving recklessly on the roadway causing others to “take evasive action to avoid a collision,” troopers reported in the trooper dispatch.

After contact, Rogers was placed under arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons II and IV, and Reckless Driving. The weapon that Rogers had in his possession had previously been reported as stolen. As a result, Rogers was additionally charged with Theft II.

Rogers was transported to Kenai and remanded without bail at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility pending arraignment.





