Suspect Eludes Troopers, Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that they lost a suspect that they were pursuing after an attempted traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Wasilla.

Troopers reported on the trooper dispatch that a trooper on patrol attempted to pull over a red 1993 Chevy pickup truck near the intersection of Pittman Road and Church Road at 3:10 pm on Saturday, only to have the suspect speed away from the patrol vehicle.

The chase soon came to an end as the driver pulled into a driveway and fled on foot.

An AST K9 was brought in to locate the suspect, but failed to do so.

The investigation found that as the suspect worked to avoid the officers, he stole another vehicle to continue his getaway after fleeing officers on foot. Troopers located the stolen vehicle stuck in the ditch, troopers say.

AST says that they have positively identified the suspect, but have not revealed his identity to the public.

The investigation continues.





