Suspect Flees on Foot after Botched ACE Hardware Robbery

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating a robbery at the ACE Hardware Store on Muldoon and are seeking a suspect that fled on foot on Monday morning.

The call went in to APD reporting a robbery at 11:43 am on Monday. When they arrived at the store and opened an investigation, they found that a store employee had confronted a man in the store who was attempting to steal items. When he did so, the man pulled out a knife and threatened the employee before fleeing out the door.

During the suspect’s escape, he dropped the keys and so could not flee in the auto, and so fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his mid-30s, who was wearing a black baseball cap, a black zip-up sweatshirt jacket, a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Police also reported that the man had “a lazy right eye and a short red/brown beard.”

The suspect’s vehicle, a green 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was impounded as evidence.

If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





