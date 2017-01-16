Suspect in Fatal Saturday Hit-and-Run Turns Self in

Alaska Native News Jan 16, 2017.

An Anchorage resident turned himself in to Anchorage police 12 hours after a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Elmore Road just south of Lore Street on Saturday, APD reported.

APD was called and the accident reported, officers responded to the hit -and-run incident at 5:30 am on Saturday to find a female pedestrian, Ida Belle Jackson, deceased at the scene.

The Anchorage Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit responded and investigated the incident and interviewed the witness/caller. Through the forensic and other evidence at the scene, the investigators were able to ascertain that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a gray 2012-2017 Chevy Sonic.

Throughout the day, APD released nixle alerts in an effort to locate the suspect vehicle. Then at 4:30 pm on Saturday afternoon, 30-year-old Brian Walter, using his attorney, turned himself in and provided police with the location of the vehicle. Police immediately impounded the Sonic as evidence.

As a result of not immediately assisting after the accident, Walter was charged with Failure to Render Aid and was jailed on the charge with his bail set at $5,000.

The investigation into the fatal accident is continuing.





