Suspect in Mountain View Vehicle Theft Arrested after Ramming Police Vehicles

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2018.

While in the area of RReka Drive and Pine Street conducting an on-going investigation in a case, officers with APD’s Investigative Unit, observed a man breaking into a 2000 Chevy Suburban. They watched as the man, later identified as 27-year-old Mau Wong-Sin, broke off the vehicle’s antenna and used it to jimmy the door.

As Wong-Sin used a screwdriver to start the vehicle and drive off, the officer’s took up the chase and attempted a traffic stop. As the officers attempted to pull over the suspect, he rammed the APD vehicles multiple times in his attempt to escape apprehension.

Officers tried to pin the stolen vehicle into a snowbank, but, Wong-Sin continued to ram the police cars while the officers were inside. When the vehicle was finally stopped, Wong-Sin exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly subdued and placed under arrest.

Wong-Sin was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center and remanded there on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Criminal Mischief III, Failure to Stop[ at the Direction of an Officer, Assault III, and Concealing Vehicle Identity.





