Suspect Robs Fairbanks Cab Driver at Gunpoint, Steals Taxi

Alaska Native News Apr 10, 2017.

Troopers are investigating an armed robbery of a Fairbanks taxi driver, theft of his cab and assault that occurred early on Thursday morning, troopers reported on Monday.

It was at 6:18 am on Thursday that troopers received a 911 call reporting a robbery at gunpoint. According to the report, a cab driver in Fairbanks picked up a fare and transported him to the Chena Plaza in the University West area of town.

When they arrived at the plaza, the man took out a firearm and demanded that the driver hand over his money. During the incident, the suspect fired a round into the pavement, then “forcefully removed the cab driver from the vehicle before taking the taxi and fleeing the area,” it was reported on the trooper dispatch.

The cab driver suffered a “non-life-threatening injury” during the robbery.

Later in the morning, the taxi was located at Pike’s Landing.

The investigation is continuing.






