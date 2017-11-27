Widgetized Section

Suspicious Driver Shoots at Wasilla Business Owner

Alaska Native News Nov 27, 2017.

A Wasilla business owner reported to Alaska State troopers that early in the morning on Sunday, he observed a suspicious vehicle on his business property on reliance Road and Wasilla.

When the caller contacted AST at 12:14 AM on Sunday morning, he reported that he followed a suspicious vehicle after it left his property. He followed the “suspicious vehicle from the Knik-Goose Bay area to a location near Hyer Rd,” troopers reported.

At one point the caller vehicle and the suspect vehicle passed each other on Hyer road. It was at that time that the driver in the suspect vehicle fired at the victim’s vehicle and the two vehicles passed each other on the road.

An investigation was opened into the incident, and later, Anchorage police would conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, and identify the driver as Sen Saelee. Saelee was placed under arrest and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons.


