Suspicious Vehicle at Wasilla Church Results in Warrant/Eluding Arrest

Alaska Native News May 15, 2017.

AST revealed that an early morning call reporting a suspicious vehicle at a Wasilla church resulted in an arrest after a chase during the early Monday morning hours.

A call went in to troopers reporting a suspicious vehicle at 1:23 am and troopers responded to the area to make contact with the vehicle. When troopers arrived, a green 2002 Dodge Durango sped from the parking lot, and almost collided with the trooper patrol vehicle as it did so.

The Durango continued, running a stop sign as troopers took up the pursuit. The vehicle sped away, at times exceeding 80-90 mph. After a 25 minute chase that took the suspect onto a dead end street off of Fairview Loop, the driver gave himself up on Lynn Road.

Troopers placed the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Robert Paulsberg, of Houston, under arrest. A background check would find Paulsberg was wanted on $4,050 worth of warrants for DUI, Criminal Mischief, and parole/probation violations in three separate cases from early 2016.

Paulsberg was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there and an additional $2,500 bail was added to his warrants for Eluding.





