Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in $20,000 Warrant Arrest

Alaska Native News Sep 22, 2017.

A late Wednesday evening report of a suspicious vehicle report near Autumn Court in Soldotna resulted in the arrest of a Soldotna man on a $20,000 arrest warrant AST reported in the trooper dispatch on Friday morning.

When troopers arrived at the Autumn Court area at 9:13 pm on Wednesday evening, they made contact with 34-year-old Matthew Jones and 44-year-old Mitchell Mahurin. While checking backgrounds, it was discovered that Jones was the subject of a $20,000 arrest warrant for probation violation for the original charge of Felony Theft II and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device. Jones has been arrested multiple times before for probation violations.

During the trooper contact, Mahurin was found to be in possession of an illegal controlled substance, which resulted in a misdemeanor citation, and he was later released from the scene.

Jones was transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility for the warrant.






