Sutton Man Arrested after Long-Distance Glenn Highway Car Chase

Alaska Native News Jun 5, 2018.

A high-speed car chase ultimately resulted in the arrest in a Sutton man on Monday evening along the Glenn Highway, troopers report.

According to the report, troopers attempted to pull over a white Buick as it was traveling northbound on the Glenn Highway near Sutton exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour at 7:46 pm.

The chase progressed for several miles at speeds of 60 to 105 mph to milepost 69 well past Glacier View. It was at that point that the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Jeffery Kudlacek, decided to pull a u-turn and head back south on the highway.

But, troopers had successfully deployed spike strips and when Kudlacek encountered the device, two of his tires were deflated. Kudlacek continued driving for another 10 miles before coming to a stop and fleeing on foot. A short foot chase ensued but Kudlacek was soon successfully taken into custody.

Kudlacek was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Felony Eluding and Felony DUI/Refusal. He was held without bail.

