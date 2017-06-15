Sutton Man Arrested on DV Charges after Troopers Waved Down on Glenn Highway

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2017.

While on patrol near Sutton, troopers were waved down and stopped by a woman on the Glenn Highway at 3 am. The woman exhibited facial injuries and asked the troopers for help.

As a result of the assistance request, an investigation was opened into the incident. The victim told troopers that she had gotten into an altercation at a residence in Sutton. She revealed to troopers that 24-year-old Benjamin Sparrow had caused the injuries.

Sparrow was contacted and placed under arrest on charges of Assault IV-DV. He was transported to te Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded without bail.





