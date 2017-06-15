Sutton Man Arrested on DV Charges after Troopers Waved Down on Glenn Highway

- Home
While on patrol near Sutton, troopers were waved down and stopped by a woman on the Glenn Highway at 3 am. The woman exhibited facial injuries and asked the troopers for help.
As a result of the assistance request, an investigation was opened into the incident. The victim told troopers that she had gotten into an altercation at a residence in Sutton. She revealed to troopers that 24-year-old Benjamin Sparrow had caused the injuries.
Sparrow was contacted and placed under arrest on charges of Assault IV-DV. He was transported to te Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded without bail.