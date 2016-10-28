Sutton Man Dies in Late-Night Glenn Highway Collision

- Home
A late-night collision at 11:05 pm, on the Glenn Highway took the life of a Sutton man, the trooper dispatch reported on Friday.
According to the trooper investigation, 50-year-old Keven Johnson of Sutton was traveling southbound near mile 52 of the Glenn Highway when he crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Pelfrey of Wasilla.
Johnson was declared deceased at the scene of the crash, while Pelfrey was transported to the Mat-Su Medical Center with minor injuries.
Troopers report that Johnson’s next of kin were notified, and also report that the investigation into the crash is continuing.