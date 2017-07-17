Sutton Man Dies in Matanuska River Kayaking Incident

Alaska Native News Jul 17, 2017.

A Sutton man, who was kayaking as a group in his inflatable kayak on the Matanuska River near Lions Head, died when his kayak overturned on the river on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers were notified at 1:12 pm on Saturday, that while kayaking in a group of four kayakers in inflatable kayaks, 63-year-old Martin Rinke, off Sutton, overturned, and perished as a result of the mishap.

Sutton First responders initially initiated a response to the scene near the Glacier View area, but, turned the incident over to troopers just over an hour later.

The other kayakers in the group, who were stranded on the far side of the river, were picked up. Then, with the assistance of Nova River Runners, Rinke’s remains were recovered. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





