SWAT Arrests Darin Jones Following Shooting Incident, Stand-Off

Alaska Native News Aug 10, 2017.

Authorities report that they have taken 50-year-old Darin Jones into custody after a short stand-off after he was involved in a shooting incident with another victim on Wednesday afternoon.

Anchorage police responded to the 2300-block of Waldron Drive at 1:11 pm on Wednesday after receiving a report of an injured male at that address. When they arrived, they made contact with the man to find out that he was the victim of a gunshot wound. the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what is to believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The victim informed officers that the person who shot hiom was in a house at that address with a woman.

SWAT responded to the location at 2 pm and began negotiations with the suspect in the home. After an hour and fifteen minutes, the suspect and the woman exited the home and were placed into custody.

Police would find that the suspect, who is believed to have shot the man, was none other than Darin Jones, who was the subject of a felony probation warrant that had been reported to the public the day before.





APD reports that they have yet to ascertain if the female was a hostage in the incident, or if she had a relationship with Jones. Investigators said in the Nixle release, “we have not yet confirmed whether she was a hostage or not. We have also not yet confirmed who the home belongs to and whether or not any of the three adults live there.”

APD says that Jones was arrested on the warrant and also added that he will have further charges leveled at him concerning today’s incident.

The incident prompted the closure of Lake Otis between Dowling and Tudor and the area surrounding 50th and Waldron. APD reported at 5 pm, that following a SWAT sweep of the house and area, that the roads were re-opened.