SWAT Finds Deceased Suspect after Day-Long East Anchorage Stand-Off

Alaska Native News Mar 13, 2017.

After an almost 11-hour standoff with police and SWAT on the 3400 block of Old Muldoon Road, the incident ended with the blockaded suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say that they currently do not know at what time today that the suspect took his life.

Police received a report of an alarm from an alarm company at 5:04 am on Monday morning and went to the Old Muldoon Road address. Shortly after they arrived, they received a second call, this one from a woman who lived at the scene.

The woman told police that the alarm was set off by her mother who had come by early in the morning to pick her up. The woman told police that she had been woken up by her male roommate. She said that the suspect had “threatened her with physical harm and fired off a handgun inside the residence.” After the incident, she left with her mother when she arrived.

Hours went by and the man refused to come out of the house. At 8:30 am, SWAT was called in, a perimeter was set up, and the road was closed off between 34th Avenue and 36th Avenue.

During the stand-off, at 10:20 am, a man, identified by police as 22-year-old Luis D. Garcia, crossed the police perimeter and refused to leave. He told officers that he lived at the suspect’s residence. Police determined that he did not live at that location, and when he refused further orders to leave the perimeter, he was taken into custody and charged with Disobeying a Lawful Order.

At just after 2 pm, police deployed the first of several rounds of gas into the residence, APD stated. They continued to wait for results from the deployment, and at just after 4 pm, entry was made into the home. They discovered the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police report that at no time did any officers fire their weapons.

The suspect’s name will be released after his next of kin have been notified.

APD says that SWAT is currently collecting up their equipment and the roads will soon be open.





