SWAT Takes Man in Eagle River into Custody after Three Hour Stand-Off

Alaska Native News Jun 18, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department reports that they responded to an incident that evolved into a stand-off in Eagle River late Saturday night on the 11900-block of Regency Drive.

Anchorage officers responded to the residence at 8:57 pm after receiving a report of a man with a gun at that location. According to the report, the man, later identified as 37-year-old James Fredrickrock, had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s house with a handgun and had made suicidal threats as well as pointed the firearm at the woman and at officers when they arrived at the home.

While the woman and her child were able to leave the residence, officers were not able to coax Fredrickrock into giving himself up, and SWAT was called in to take over the case. The roadway in front of the house was blocked to traffic at that time.

As SWAT members attempted to get Fredrickrock to give himself up, he stated several times that he wanted to die by “suicide by cop.” As attempts to talk Fredrickrock down went on, he repeatedly told officers to “just shoot him,” and negotiations continued as the suspect remained steadfast in his refusal of commands.

Eventually, three hours into the stand-off SWAT successfully talked Fredrickrock into putting his weapon down. At that time, SWAT deployed less than lethal methods that included tasers and a K-9 unit.

After Fredrickrock was taken into custody at 11:52 pm, he was medically cleared for a canine bite before being transported to the Anchorage jail. This was the only injury sustained in the incident.

Fredrickrock was charged with three counts of Assault III.