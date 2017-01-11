Tanker Rolls Over on Richardson Highway Spilling Diesel

Alaska Native News Jan 11, 2017.

A semi-truck hauling double fuel tankers on the Richardson Highway near milepost 164.4 suffered a rollover on Monday, spilling diesel fuel into the ditch, troopers reported Tuesday.

Troopers were called to the scene of the rollover at 3:40 pm Monday afternoon and began an investigation of the incident. Their investigation found that 57-year-old Thomas Gray was traveling northbound on the highway when his front-right tire “went off the edge of the pavement causing the truck to go into the northbound ditch and roll onto its passenger side,” troopers reported.

When the semi rolled on its side, the front tanker, with its approximately 4,400 gallons of diesel began to leak.

Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement and DEC responded to the site as well. Colville Inc also showed up at the scene to begin cleanup of the spill.

Gray was transported by a private vehicle to be checked out at a medical facility.





