Taxi Driver Arrested in Connection to November Beans Cafe Vehicle/Pedestrian Accident

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2017.

In a Nixle post, APD announced that on Tuesday, they had obtained an arrest warrant for taxi driver, 70-year-old Amnon Benjamin, who was involved in a vehicle-three pedestrian accident in November of 2006. He was arrested at his home.

It was at 6 pm on November 30th, that Benjamin was traveling westbound on Third Avenue near Karluk, when he hit three pedestrians crossing at the crosswalk.He had been speeding in the 30 mph zone at the time of the accident.

All three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

During the incident, another pedestrian rushing toward the accident scene, collided into the side of a vehicle exiting the Beans Cafe parking lot. That pedestrian suffered injuries as well and was transported for treatment. It was determined that that pedestrian was at fault, although no citation was issued.

Benjamin, despite no drugs or alcohol in his system, was charged with Assault I, two counts of Assault II and Reckless Driving on Tuesday.





