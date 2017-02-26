Technical Miscue Invalidates Tier II Subsistence Hunt Results, Applicants Asked to Recheck Results

- Home
(Juneau) — Permit results announced last week for Tier II subsistence hunts have been nullified due to a data processing error. The error has subsequently been corrected and all Tier II applications properly scored. The valid, updated Tier II hunt results are now available on the Department of Fish and Game webpage at http://www.drawresults.adfg.alaska.gov/DrawResults/ .
The error, which compromised scoring for Tier II hunt applications only, was discovered after the announcement of last week’s draw, Tier I/II and community subsistence harvest permit results. Only Tier II hunt applications were affected; draw, Tier I, and community subsistence harvest results were not impacted.
The department regrets any confusion or inconvenience this error has caused Tier II hunt applicants and is taking action to ensure similar issues do not occur in the administration of future hunts. In addition to the updated results now available on the department permit results webpage, all Tier II applicants will receive an email notification of their permit status.