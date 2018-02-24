Teen Arrested at Greater Interior Learning Academy on Six Counts of Sexual Assault

Alaska Native News Feb 24, 2018.

A sixteen-year-old Galena teen was arrested on six counts of sexual assault after a report by a 15-year-old female at the Greater Interior Learning Academy in Galena last week, troopers revealed.

After the Alaska State Troopers investigated a report of inappropriate touching at the academy at 9:36 am on the 13th, they placed a 16-year-old teen under arrest less than two hours later.

The teen was transported to the Fairbanks Youth Facility and remanded there on the six counts.

Related Articles:

APD Makes Arrest in July Jogger Sexual Assault Case Fairbanks Man Sets Stolen Truck Ablaze During Richardson Highway Pursuit Kwethluk Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Warrant Elim Man Jailed for Child Porn/Online Enticement of a Minor