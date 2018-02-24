Teen Arrested at Greater Interior Learning Academy on Six Counts of Sexual Assault

Alaska Native News Feb 24, 2018.

A sixteen-year-old Galena teen was arrested on six counts of sexual assault after a report by a 15-year-old female at the Greater Interior Learning Academy in Galena last week, troopers revealed.

After the Alaska State Troopers investigated a report of inappropriate touching at the academy at 9:36 am on the 13th, they placed a 16-year-old teen under arrest less than two hours later.

The teen was transported to the Fairbanks Youth Facility and remanded there on the six counts.