Teen Arrested at Greater Interior Learning Academy on Six Counts of Sexual Assault

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A sixteen-year-old Galena teen was arrested on six counts of sexual assault after a report by a 15-year-old female at the Greater Interior Learning Academy in Galena last week, troopers revealed.
After the Alaska State Troopers investigated a report of inappropriate touching at the academy at 9:36 am on the 13th, they placed a 16-year-old teen under arrest less than two hours later.
The teen was transported to the Fairbanks Youth Facility and remanded there on the six counts.