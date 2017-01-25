Teen Arrested on Domestic Violence/DUI Charges after Getting Stuck on Wasilla’s Trunk Road

Alaska Native News Jan 25, 2017.

Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, troopers responded to a disturbance call in the Quiet Circle neighborhood in Wasilla.

When troopers arrived at the location at approximately 12:30 am, they would find that the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival. There investigation found that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Michael J.W. Spratt, had assaulted a family member at the residence.

Spratt’s flight was short-lived however. Four hours later, at 4:29 am, troopers received a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow on Trunk Road near Bogard Road. When they contacted the driver, he was identified as Spratt. He was found to have been driving while intoxicated.

Spratt was placed under arrest on charges of Assault IV-DV, and DUI. He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on the charge with no bail set pending arraignment.





