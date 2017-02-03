Teen Arrested on Manslaughter Charges for May Traffic Death

Alaska Native News Feb 3, 2017.

A 17-year-old teen was waived into adult court and charged with Manslaughter for a traffic death that occurred in early May 2016, the Anchorage Police Department revealed on Thursday.

Police responded to an accident with injuries on the afternoon of May 3rd at East Tudor Road and McLean Place to discover one driver suffering from severe injuries. The initial investigation at the accident scene revealed that 17-year-old Laauli Ireland Tosi had been traveling eastbound on Tudor in a maroon 2000 Mercury, when he crossed over the centerline directly in front of oncoming traffic and crashed headlong into a 2007 Subaru driven by 76-year-old Sally J. Herron.

Herron was rushed to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She would remain in the hospital for nine days, until she ultimately succumbed to the blunt force trauma that she sustained in the accident.

The Traffic Fatality Investigator with the Anchorage Police Department applied for, and received, an arrest warrant for Tosi on February 1st, and the warrant was executed the same day.

Tosi was charged with Manslaughter, Reckless Endangerment, No Valid License, and No Insurance on Wednesday. He was waived into adult court on Thursday.





