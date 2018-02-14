- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
(Juneau, Alaska) – February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national and local awareness month focused on education, outreach and empowerment to youth, parents, teachers and communities regarding the reality of teen dating violence as well as signs and patterns of behavior to be aware of and how to have healthy, safe dating relationships. Every year in Alaska, 1,000 traditional high school students experience sexual dating violence one or more times. Additionally, 1,300 traditional high school students in Alaska experience physical dating violence.
As part of the many activities, events and information being distributed during the month of February, the Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (CDVSA) is releasing a new poster for youth and their parents “Everyone Deserves a Safe and Healthy Dating Relationship.” The poster features Breanna Moore, who was killed because of teen dating violence in 2014, with a link to resources Love is Respect (www.LoveisRespect.org) and Stand Up Speak Up Alaska (www.SUSUAK.org). The poster is being distributed statewide to high schools, youth organizations and to anyone who would like a copy. Printed copies are available through the CDVSA or can be downloaded at https://dps.alaska.gov/CDVSA/Prevention/StandUpSpeakUpAK.
On February 2, Governor Walker issued a Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month Proclamation (https://gov.alaska.gov/newsroom/2018/02/teen-dating-violence-awareness-month/) along with a video featuring First Lady Donna Walker and Butch and Cindy Moore, the parents of Breanna Moore (https://vimeo.com/253359132).