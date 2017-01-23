Teen Fatally Shot in the Back on Government Hill

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting of a 17-year-old teen in the Government Hill area that occurred on Saturday morning. This homicide is the second to be reported this year.

When police arrived, they found that the teen had been shot in the back on the 700 block of Birch Street just after midnight on Saturday morning. The male teen was transported to an area hospital, but would succumb to his injuries.

The victim’s name was not initially released to the public, but, he would later be identified as 17-year-old Jesus Oropeza. His family has been notified of the incident.

Further investigation would find that a surveillance camera captured the shooting. The video showed the teen exiting a residence on Birch Street before being confronted by two suspects. The suspects ordered the teen to the ground, then frisked him, before shooting him in the back. Police were not able to ascertain whether the suspects were male or female.

No arrest in the incident have been made as yet. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with funeral expenses here.







