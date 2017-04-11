Teen Shot in Mountain View on Friday Dies, APD Opens Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News Apr 11, 2017.

With the death of a 17-year-old teen that was shot on Friday, APD is now investigating the shooting as a homicide, it was reported on Nixle today.

At 3:32 pm, police were called out to multiple shots-fired with injuries on the 400-block of Irwin Street and discovered a 17-year-old teen, identified as Leroy Lawrence, with a gunshot wound to the head. Lawrence was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition. It was further reported that he died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

In the the initial investigation on-scene, it was determined that Lawrence was not involved in the shooting, and was an innocent by-stander. The day he was shot, was his 17th birthday.

Another person also suffered gunshot injuries as well, he suffered a gunshot to his leg and remains in the hospital. This person, whose name was not released, was found to not be involved either.

Witnesses at the scene reported that there were a lot of people on foot in the Mountain View neighborhood. It is reported that there was also at least one vehicle involved as well.

East High School, where Lawrence was a student, posted on their Facebook page:

East High School tragically lost one of its students to a senseless act of violence. His friends and members of his East High Family spontaneously put up a makeshift memorial today in the commons. RIP Leroy Lawrence, your memory will be carried forward, by your EHS family. #LongLiveLeroy

Lawrence’s family has initiated a GoFundMe page to help with his medical and funeral costs. That page can be accessed here.

No arrests have been made as yet in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, who has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





