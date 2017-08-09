Tennessee Man Takes Wrong Trail to Evade Troopers

Alaska Native News Aug 9, 2017.

A Tennessee man, who attempted to elude troopers on Tuesday evening had his getaway cut short after turning on to a trail near mile 61 of the Parks Highway near Willow, troopers said today.

It was at 6:35 pm on Tuesday that as troopers were cruising the Parks Highway, that they observed a vehicle traveling the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The trooper immediately turned around to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Malibu, promptly turned off the road onto a trail near the highway. The driver, who was later identified as 45-year-old Tennessee resident, Jason Herbert, had his hopes of getting away dashed as short distance later. The trail he chose to make good his escape, ended just a quarter mile from the highway.

It is unclear why the Tennessee resident attempted to elude the officer. The trooper issued Herbert a misdemeanor citation for Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer II, as well as one for speeding.

He was not jailed for the offenses.





