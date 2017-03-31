Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Protected Migratory Birds and Unlawful Use of Pesticide

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
John Purviance, age 46, of Bowie County, TX has plead guilty to killing protected migratory birds and the unlawful use of pesticides on his property in violation of federal law. Purviance entered pleas of guilty on both misdemeanor charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas at a hearing on March 21, 2017.
According to court documents, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement was notified by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on April 26, 2016 that a private farm near Bowie, TX was suspected of having corn laced with poison spread over a large area. In days following, wildlife agents documented suspected poisoned bait sites and collected deceased bird carcasses as evidence at the Folse Ranch in DeKalb, TX. The U. S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division also removed deceased wild hogs from the property. Purviance claims he was intending to poison feral hogs on his property by lacing feed corn with a highly toxic pesticide.
“Using a restricted-use pesticide in a manner inconsistent with its labeling can have disastrous effects on the environment and wildlife,” said Nicholas E. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The protection of our Nation’s wildlife, including migratory birds, is a priority for the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Office of Law Enforcement (USFWS/OLE).
This investigation is an excellent example of the cooperative investigative efforts between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Environmental Protection Agency, U. S. Department of Agriculture/Wildlife Services, and USFWS/OLE.”
Purviance faces up to six months in federal prison, a fine up to $25,000, or both. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet by the court.
Source:USFWS
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
CAPITOL HILL — U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to cooperate with congressional investigators looking...
Read previous post:Close
Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Investigations
CAPITOL HILL — U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to cooperate with congressional investigators looking...