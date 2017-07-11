Texas Teen Suffers Fatal Shock from Cellphone in Bathroom

Alaska Native News Jul 11, 2017.

A young Texas girl suffered a fatal shock on Sunday after either plugging her phone in, or grabbing an already plugged in phone while she was in the bathtub, Texas authorities report.

14-year-old Lubbock, Texas teen, Madison Coe, was visiting her father in Lovington, New Mexico, when the incident occurred.

Investigators reveal that the teen had burn marks on her hand, and so believe that she grabbed the phone and received the fatal shock. Some outlets report that the phone fell into the tub following the shock, but, that cannot be verified.

Her father, an Emergency Medical Technician, attempted to revive his daughter with no success.

A GoFundMe page page has been set up to pay medical and funeral costs for the tuba playing student who recently graduated eighth grade at the Terra Vista Middle School.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission has opened an investigation into the tragic incident.