Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Texas Teen Suffers Fatal Shock from Cellphone in Bathroom

Alaska Native News Jul 11, 2017.
14-year-old Madison Coe suffered a fatal shock from her phone on Sunday. Image-People.com

14-year-old Madison Coe suffered a fatal shock from her phone on Sunday. Image-People.com

A young Texas girl suffered a fatal shock on Sunday after either plugging her phone in, or grabbing an already plugged in phone while she  was in the bathtub, Texas authorities report.

14-year-old Lubbock, Texas teen, Madison Coe, was visiting her father in Lovington, New Mexico, when the incident occurred. 

Investigators reveal that the teen had burn marks on her hand, and so believe that she grabbed the phone and received the fatal shock. Some outlets report that the phone fell into the tub following the shock, but, that cannot be verified.

Her father, an Emergency Medical Technician, attempted to revive his daughter with no success.

A GoFundMe page page has been set up to pay medical and funeral costs for the tuba playing student who recently graduated eighth grade at the Terra Vista Middle School.

The  Consumer Products Safety Commission has opened an investigation into the tragic incident.

Related Articles:

Elderly 93-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed by Texas Officer Images of a young girl being dragged along in Walmart on Monday raised quite a discussion on Facebook. Image-Erika Burch/FacebookFacebook Image of Man Dragging Girl by Hair Sparks Internet Outrage White House Mounts Counteroffensive Against Fresh Russia Collusion Allegations KC-130T crash site north of Jackson, Mississippi. Image-CNN video screengrabKC-130 Crashes in Mississippi, All Aboard Dead