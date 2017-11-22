Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State Troopers will be conducting focused traffic enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of Alaskans celebrating the Thanksgiving Holiday. While patrols will concentrate on deterring impaired drivers, troopers will also watch for speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving. The intention of the focused enforcement is to bring the number of major-injury or fatal collisions on Alaska’s roads down to zero.
Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for Thanksgiving, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors on the roads while traveling to and from your destination. The best way to ensure your safety this Thanksgiving holiday season is to have a sober driver and a plan to get home safe, (which includes wearing your seatbelt).
Troopers encourage everyone to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately by calling 9‐1‐1.
Source: DPS