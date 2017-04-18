- Home
The 2017 Alaska Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA) Summit is happening April 27-29!
Mark your calendars for the Alaska Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA) Summit in Anchorage on April 27-29 at the Sheraton Hotel.
ATCA holds a biennial summit to bring together tobacco control advocates, leaders, community members, youth, health providers and anyone with an interest in creating a tobacco-free Alaska to share and learn together.
The theme for this year’s summit, Healthy Communities for All, plans to unite adults and youth to engage in local and statewide tobacco-free prevention and educational efforts. Teens across the state will also have the opportunity to come together, build new relationships and engage in activities to promote a tobacco-free Alaska. With in-depth discussions on policy, advocacy, and current events, we are excited for Alaskans to come together for 2017’s ATCA Summit.
ONLINE Registration closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Onsite registration and check-in is from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. Continuing Education pending. For more information and registration visit: http://alaskatca.org/