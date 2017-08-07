The Alaska Center hosts Wild Salmon Day Anchorage: Free Salmon BBQ

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
What:
The Alaska Center and friends have come together to celebrate the second annual Wild Salmon Day this Thursday. The holiday was established last year when Gov. Walker signed House Bill 128, designating every Aug. 10 as Alaska Wild Salmon Day. Festivities include live music by The Hannah Yoter Band, a community ride with Off The Chain, fatbike rides with Trailside Discovery Camp, a community art project, a giant Free Salmon BBQ, and more. This holiday gives the Anchorage community an opportunity to celebrate their love of salmon and highlights the importance of this iconic fish to all Alaskans.
When:
Thursday August 10, 2017 5:30pm- 9:00pm
Where:
Cuddy Family Midtown Park
Who:
The Alaska Center is hosting this event with support from community partners and local artisans.
Why:
Alaska Wild Salmon Day is an opportunity for all Alaskans to celebrate the many ways wild Alaska salmon impacts their lives. From commercial fisherman, to the families dipnetting the Kenai, salmon is a part of all of our lives and should be celebrated. This Thursday, salmon supporters and lovers can come together to celebrate a truly common bond. Through art and music and a multitude of organizations, the community as a whole has the opportunity to celebrate and support wild Alaskan salmon for generations to come.
Wild Salmon Day was established in 2016 as a way for Alaskans to celebrate the many ways wild salmon impacts their lives. For more information, visit http://akcenter.org/take-action/events/alaska-wild-salmon-day/