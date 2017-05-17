The Denali Highway is Open for Public Travel

May 17, 2017.
Rainbow over the Denali Highway. Photo by Melissa Osborn, ADOT&PF

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Denali Highway is now open from Cantwell, on the Parks Highway, to Paxson, on the Richardson Highway.

Beginning in mid-April, maintenance and operations crews with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) removed snow, thawed culverts and completed repairs along the 135 mile road.

ADOT&PF cautions travelers that there might be delays due to ongoing maintenance activities, including bridge work at Seattle Creek, Denali Highway MP 111. Before traveling, please visit 511.Alaska.Gov, or call 511 for the latest road conditions and construction information. Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect. Updates are available here.

