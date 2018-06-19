The TerraMar Project & Arctic Today

- Home
The Arctic Ocean maybe the smallest and shallowest, but its importance and relevance are increasingly critical; the science tells us that the Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet.
That means sea ice, a vital component of Arctic marine ecosystems, could disappear by 2040. But it gets worse, increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has made the world’s oceans 30% more acidic. Acidic water interferes with the development of coral reefs and the shells of oysters, crabs, snails and plankton, just to name a few.
What can we do?
To stay better informed and learn more about the oceans around us we wanted to bring a very special organization to your attention.
The TerraMar Project was set up to address ‘our’ ownership of the oceans, meaning we all have a responsibility and are equal partners in protecting the areas of ocean that lie outside any one country’s jurisdiction, which is a staggering 64%.
Since 2012 they have grown into an incredibly active non-profit, creating what can only be called a global ocean community. In support of their work I ask you to sign their passport and join 76,500 other members in their pledge to love our oceans.
I also suggest you get their newsletter The Daily Catch to stay informed on news and events that affect our rivers, lakes & oceans.
As always, please feel free to send me your comments and any feedback you have to: alice@arctictiday.com
Sincerely,
Alice Rogoff
Publisher
arctictoday.com