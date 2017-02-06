Thieves Rip ATM from Denali Federal Credit Union Wall

Alaska Native News Feb 6, 2017.

Anchorage police report that they were alerted to a theft of an ATM machine Denali Alaska Federal Credit Union when the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at that location on Monday morning.

According to the report released on Nixle today, when the fire department responded to the bank’s location, they saw that it appeared that “a construction vehicle was used to tear into the bank’s wall and subsequently pick up and remove the ATM.”

The theft of the ATM machine resulted in an investigation by both the Anchorage Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

APD is asking that anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call APD at 786-8900, the FBI at 276-4441, or Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





