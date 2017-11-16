Three Anchorage Schools Placed in ‘Stay Put’ Mode after Threat

Alaska Native News Nov 16, 2017.

Three Anchorage-area schools were placed on a “stay put” mode on Thursday morning after the FBI reported on their National Tip Line that an unknown individual posted on social media that he was going to “shoot up Bear Valley Elementary” before killing himself.

The Bear Valley Elementary School, the Goldenview Middle School and the South High School were all placed in ‘stay put’ mode by the FBI. Bear Valley and Goldenview remain in that mode, while the South High School was in the mode temporarily after personnel at that school reported two suspicious vehicles in their school parking lot. After the vehicles were found to pose no threat, the mode was lifted at South.

While Goldenview was not mentioned in the threat, it was placed into “stay put” mode because of its close proximity to Bear Valley Elementary.

School Resource Officers are currently at the Bear Creek school and will remain there throughout the day and will remain in contact with the FBI. The FBI continues to investigate the threat, but, do not believe any of the students are in danger.





