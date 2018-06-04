Three Arrested with Thousands of Burglarized Goods in Wasilla

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2018.

AST responded to a residence on Shrock Road for a reported burglary in progess by the friend of the property owner after he observed three suspects burglarizing the dwelling and shed on the property as he was driving by.

The caller, who called in at 12:18 am on Saturday, said that he had to detain the three suspects at gunpoint but the three burglars fled into the woods.

When troopers arrived at the Wasilla location, they discovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items in two vehicles. Patrol units scoured the area with the assistance of K9 “Skippy.” In short time, all three suspects were located in the area.

Felisha Thomas, age 31, Ethan Kerr, age 26, and Joshua Johnston, age 31, all of Wasilla were positively identified by the caller as the suspects at the residence. All three were found to be violating the conditions of their release on various previous charges. The trio was charged with Burglary I, Burglary II and Theft II.

Additionally, Johnston was “also under the supervision of the pretrial enforcement unit and was found to be on ankle monitor at the time,” ASST reported.

All three were transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su-Pretrial Facility and held without bail.