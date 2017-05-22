Three Fishing Boats Burn in Craig Harbor

Alaska Native News May 22, 2017.

The commercial fishing seasons of captains and crews of three fishing vessels that caught fire in Craig may have gone up in smoke over the weekend.

Authorities were alerted to the three-vessel fire that broke out, severely damaging the 57-foot F/V Seaborn, 56-foot F/V Pacific Lady, and the 49-foot F/V Julia Kae at 3:30 am on Sunday morning.

Crews aboard vessels in the North Cove Marina first reported the blaze.

According to the USCG report, the Craig Harbor Master and the Craig and Klawock fire departments managed to contain the blaze.

One of the vessels, the F/V Julia Kae, had to be towed, while ablaze, by power skiff to another location in the harbor to allow firefighters to fight the fire onboard.

The Marine Safety Detachment in Ketchikan responded to the scene to assess the extent of the damage as well as monitor for pollution, the Coast Guard said. Boom was laid out corralling the vessels, but, officials say the sheening on the water was minimal. The vessels had a combined fuel capacity of over 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

No one reported injuries in the incident.The cause of the fire is under investigation.





