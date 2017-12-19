Three in Anchorage Arrested on Fraud, Bad Check Charges

Alaska Native News Dec 19, 2017.

Anchorage police say that as they were working a bank fraud investigation, that they made three arrests on Saturday.

APD says that the three individuals that they arrested on various charges have been in the state only since October. Investigators identified the three suspects as 33-year-old Dwight McCullough, 22-year-old Andrea Hall, and 29-year-old Terrance Jefferson. During the time here in Alaska, the three carried out crimes such as “obtaining fraudulent vehicle loans, fraudulent car titles at DMV, and issuing bad checks.”

Hall was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft II, Issuing a bad check, and Unsworn Ffalsification, while McCullough was taken into custtody on charges of Scheme to Defraud, Theft I, Theft II, issuing a bad check, and Unsworn Falsification. Jefferson was arrested on similar charges of Scheme to Defraud, Attempted Theft II, and Unsworn Falsification.

All three were remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center. Hall’s bail was set at $10,000 performance and $5,000 cash corporate. McCullough’s bbail was set at $25,000 cash appearance, $$25,000 performance and a court-approved third party custodian. Jefferson’s bail was set at $1,500.





