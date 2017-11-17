Three Indicted on Drug Conspiracy Charges in April 2016 Goose Creek Incident

Alaska Native News Nov 17, 2017.

The Justice Depart announced on Thursday that three individuals that are currently incarcerated in the Alaska prison system on unrelated state charges, are facing new federal charges following a federal grand jury indictment handed down yesterday.

The indictment against Spencer Daniel Johnson, age 24, Kalani Lemauga Maalona, age 31, and Heaven Leigh Erick, age 28, stems from an April 11, 2016 incident where Johnson was caught with 20 grams of heroin while incarcerated at the Goose Creek Correctional Center while imprisoned on a Robbery II conviction.

The investigation would determine that Erick had passed the drugs to Johnson three days prior.

While named in the indictment, Maalona’s connection in the case was not divulged in the DoJ press release. He was incarcerated at Goose Creek following convictions on Assault I and III.

Erick was not in prison at the time of Johnson’s arrest, but is now in custody on felony Vehicle Theft charges initiated on October 31st.

All three subjects were indicted on Drug Conspiracy charges, additionally, Johnson has also been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Johnson, Maalona and Erick face a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $1 million if convicted on the charges.





