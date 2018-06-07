Three Indicted, One at Large in 2017 Beruman Murder Case

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2018.

APD reports that the investigation into the 2017 death of Craig Beruman II has resulted in indictments for three Anchorage individuals. These indictments were handed down on Tuesday.

The investigation had its start on March 8, 2017 when officers responded to a call reporting a deceased man in the McDonald’s parking lot next door to the Executive Suites located at 4360 Spenard Road at 5:16 am. When they arrived they found that Beruman had been shot at the hotel next door and had jumped out of the hotel room’s window and escaped in a vehicle to the parking lot next door where after getting out of the vehicle succumbed to his injuries in the lot. It is believed that the shooting was drug-related.

Following interviews carried out at the location, investigators zeroed in on 21-year-old Chaz Shanigan, who at the time who already had a felony arrest warrant issued against him for escaping the Cordova Center weeks earlier where he was serving time on recent convictions of Vehicle Theft I, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at the Direction of an Officer, and Escape IV.

Police were notified the next day that Shanigan had returned to the scene of the crime, but by the time officers responded, he had already left the hotel premises. He was located a block away and arrested on his existing warrant.





On Tuesday Shanigan, while still serving a felony sentence at Spring Creek Correctional Center, was indicted on charges of Murder I, Murder II, Robbery I and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.

The second suspect indicted on Tuesday was 25-year-old Devontay Gordon. Like Shanigan, Gordon was currently serving time for an unrelated offense. He is currently housed at the Goose Creek Correctional Center. He has been charged with Murder II and Robbery I in the Beruman case.

The third suspect indicted in connection with Beruman’s death is 32-year-old Nicole Diaz, who was out on bail on unrelated charges of Theft II and Misconduct Involving Weapons at the time of the incident. Diaz was indicted on charges of Murder I, Murder II and Robbery I on Tuesday. She now has a felony warrant on the previous charges.

Diaz’s current whereabouts are unknown. Diaz is described as five-foot on inches and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.