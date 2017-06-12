Three Mountain View Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Pellet Gun Incident

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2017.

Anchorage Police swarmed the area around Mountain View Drive following a call-in reporting shots fired and a person injured at just before 2 pm on Sunday afternoon.

During their response, with the assistance of individuals in the area reporting where they saw the suspects running to, three juveniles were arrested.

Meanwhile, Anchorage Fire Department Medics treated the victim at the scene. They administered aid to the victim with a minor wound to the leg. It was discovered that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun. The victim was released at the scene.

Police charged one juvenile with Assault III x5, One count of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer and Evidence Tampering after finding a black handgun-type pellet gun near where he was arrested.

The other two juveniles were charged with Failure to Stop for Police.





