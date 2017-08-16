Three Overturn in Resurrection Bay Waters near Lowell Point

Alaska Native News Aug 16, 2017.

Alaska State troopers based in Seward, responded to a boat overturned approximately 50 to 75 yards offshore in the vicinity of Lowell Point, at about 8:30 PM on Monday night.

When they arrived at the scene in Resurrection Bay, they found that the individuals involved in the capsizing had already been rescued by Miller’s Landing staff.

According to the report, before the troopers arrived to individuals, clinging to a cooler, swam to shore, while the third individual climbed atop the capsized vessel. The man that had climbed onto the overturned vessel was rescued by operators from Miller’s Landing, which is situated immediately ashore of where the incident occurred.

AST identified the three mariners as 66-year-old Richard Todd, of Anchorage, Sterling resident, Tim Kling, age 68, and 49-year-old Texas resident Paul Anderson. All three reported wearing life preservers at the time of the incident.

The capsized stayed afloat, and was recovered by the Miller’s Landing staff.

No injuries were reported.





