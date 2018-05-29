Three Rescued after Stranding at Little Susitna River Mouth

Alaska Native News May 29, 2018.

On Sunday night troopers were alerted to three men stranded near the mouth of the Little Susitna River and were requesting assistance, the trooper dispatch revealed on Monday.

26-year-old Logan Koerner of Wasilla called in at 10:50 pm on Sunday night to report that he and two companions became stranded at that location after their watercraft had drifted away on the incoming tide.

Koerner reported that the party was wet but otherwise uninjured and were still capable of starting a fire. Troopers were unable to travel to the location with a boat or by air because of darkness. Troopers maintained contact with the party throughout the night and on Monday morning responded to the stranded group’s location and transported them to the boat launch.