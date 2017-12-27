Three-Time Nenana/Fairbanks Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges

Alaska Native News Dec 27, 2017.

U.S. Attorney, with the Department of Justice, Bryan Schroder announced on Wednesday, that 38-year-old J Cobb Whitmore, a three-time felon, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline sentenced Whitmore on Tuesday to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and 80 hours of community service. Whitmore pled guilty to the charge in federal court on September 8th.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Fugitive Task Force had Whitmore, a fugitive, under surveillance for several days before arresting him at a Fairbanks location on two active felony warrants for Assault III and Escape II. “At the time of his arrest, Whitmore was found in possession of two firearms, ammunition, and a ballistic vest, as well as a flatbed truck stolen from a nearby Fairbanks property,” Assistant U.S. Attorney, Andrea Hattan, who prosecuted the case, said in the DoJ statement.

Whitmore has an extensive, violent criminal history in the state, with virtually all of his crimes occurring in the Nenana/Fairbanks area in a span of two decades.

Whitmore also agreed to forfeit all firearms and ammunition.





Judge Beistline pointed out Whitmore “has victimized numerous Interior residents over the years via Whitmore’s numerous convictions, many of which involved violence, guns, or both,” DoJ says.