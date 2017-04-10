Three Treated for Injuries Following Patrol Vehicle Glenn Highway Accident

Alaska Native News Apr 10, 2017.

AST is investigating a collision involving a trooper vehicle that took place during the early morning hours on Sunday, the trooper dispatch reported.

At 1:16 am on Sunday morning, as an AST patrol vehicle was traveling northbound near mile 49 of the Glenn Highway, the rear of the vehicle was impacted by a 2008 Ford F-150. The pickup continued on without stopping, then left the roadway while executing a left hand turn.

The truck continued down the embankment and came to a rest at the bottom. An ASDT vehicle located the F-150 a short time later. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Othniel Oomittuk, and his passenger were removed from the vehicle and transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment off their injuries.

The officer who was involved in the accident, was also transported to Mat-Su Regional for treatment of minor injuries, and later released.

The patrol vehicle suffered in excess of $2,000 worth of damage and was towed from the scene.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.





