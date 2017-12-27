Three-Vehicle Sterling Highway Crash Thought to be Medical-Related

Alaska Native News Dec 27, 2017.

AST cite a possible medical condition for the three-vehicle accident that occurred near mile 57.5 of the Sterling Highway on Christmas Day.

Troopers received a REDDI report on a Ford F-350 “Dually,” that was traveling southbound at mile 50 of the Sterling Highway at 4:36 pm on December 25th, and began looking for the vehicle. The vehicle was located in the ditch near mile 57.5 a short time later.

A preliminary investigation was opened and it found that 58-year-old Pamela Ellen Lowry crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle’s mirror with her mirror. Following that initial incident, Lowry continued to veer fully into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota, causing both vehicles to go into the ditch. The Toyota was totaled, and the driver suffered minor injuries. Lowry’s vehicle was disabled.





Lowry received a mandatory court citation for Negligent Driving. A further check on Lowry would find that she was the Court-Approved Third Party Custodian for 24-year-old Dakota Bennet. Bennet was to be within sight and sound of Lowry, and he was not with her in the vehicle. Attempts to contact Bennet were fruitless, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Lowry was additionally cited for a Third Party violation.