Tok Man Jailed on DV Charges after Knife Assault

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2018.

A Domestic Violence call resulted in a Tok man going to jail on Assault charges on Monday night troopers divulged on the trooper dispatch on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a residence on West C Street in Tok at 8:08 pm on Monday night after receiving a call from that location reporting an assault with a knife by 29-year-old Adam Nauglebaugh. When troopers arrived they opened an investigation into the incident and found that Nauglebaugh had pulled a knife on a family member and also refused to leave the residence.

Troopers found that Nauglebaugh was under conditions of release on a prior felony assault charge and by refusing to leave and also committing further Domestic Violence acts, was violating his conditions.

Troopers placed Nauglebaugh under arrest on charges of DV Assault III, DV Assault IV, and Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to the Tok Trooper Post and is being held there pending arraignment.





