Tonsona Circle Shooter Arrested at Anchorage Jail, Drive Arrested on Multiple Charges

Alaska Native News Nov 24, 2017.

A female suspect, who was attempting to turn herself in on an unrelated warrant, was arrested in connection with a shooting on Tonsona Circle on Tuesday night.

31-year-old Allison Hendrickson was taken into custody and charged with Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II and III, and Reckless Endangerment at the Anchorage Jail.

The case had its beginnings at just after 8pm on Tuesday night, when police say Hendrickson, who was reported to be intoxicated, was “manipulating a handgun when it went off and hit another individual inside the vehicle,” APD reported. The vehicle was parked on the 9900-block of Tonsona when the incident occurred. After striking the occupant in the Dodge pickup, it exited the vehicle and penetrated a nearby house. No one was injured in the residence.

After the single gunshot, the pickup drove away as a neighbor called police to report the gunfire.

At 8:29 pm, a call went in to the department reporting an accident where one vehicle had left the scene. It was found that while a Dodge Durango, with three aboard, was stopped at a stop light, the driver of the Dodge pickup, 39-year-old Peter Kozeroff, came up on the Durango from behind and sideswiped the Durango on the passenger side.





The pickup came to a stop and Hendrickson fled on foot. Then the pickup, with Kozeroff and his injured passengerr took off.

Five minutes hospital staff reported the pickup had pulled in to the hospital. Police responded and questioned Kozeroff, following that Kozeroff was arrested on charges of Theft II, Operating Under the Influence, Fail to Register as a Sex Offender, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License.

The victim was treated and released.