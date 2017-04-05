Traffic Stop Yields Troopers Nikiski Man with $30,000 Worth of Warrants

Alaska Native News Apr 5, 2017.

A Nikiski man was arrested after a traffic stop and held on $30,000 bail after troopers found he had several outstanding warrants on Tuesday night.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations at 8:46 pm on Tuesday night on South Miller Loop in Nikiski, the trooper dispatch revealed.

AST contacted the driver of the vehicle, who proceeded to give the troopers a false name, but, to no avail, as the troopers recognized the driver and immediately identified him as 27-year-old Colin Liam O’Sullivan of Nikiski.

Troopers would determine that O’Sullivan was the subject of three outstanding arrest warrants that included Failure to Appear for Trial Call/Omnibus hearings for Burglary I x2, Burglary II, Theft II x3, Theft III, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, and Criminal Mischief III.

O’Sullivan was arrested and transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $30,000 plus a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.

O’Sullivan is due to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday afternoon.





