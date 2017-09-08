Trapped Pennsylvania Hunter Lifted from Ravine by RCC

Alaska Native News Sep 8, 2017.

A Pennsylvania man, separated from his hunting group near Palmer was rescued after contacting troopers and reporting his predicament on Thursday evening, troopers reported.

24-year -old Bryce Baker, of Pennsylvania, found himself alone and trapped in a ravine before 6 pm on Thursday, and unable to get back to his hunting partners. Unable to extricate himself from the ravine, and without survival supplies, he called 911 and reported his situation. AST Helo 4 was launched and traveled to the heavily-wooded steep mountainside and located Baker.

AST contacted the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and the Rescue Coordination Center for assistance in retrieving Baker. Rescue Personnel with RCC responded to the area, and at 11 pm, were able to recover Baker, and he was flown to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for evaluation, then released.





